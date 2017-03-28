Climate change a bipartisan issue

Recently, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced a “Republican Climate Change Resolution” to the House. Sixteen other Republican representatives joined her, including Pat Meehan and Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania.
Stefanik’s resolution states that “it is a conservative principle to protect, conserve, and be good stewards of our environment . . . and base our policy decisions in science and quantifiable facts.” It goes on to describe the environmental and human health impacts of pollution and other human activity and concludes with the necessity of acting on climate change.
It is refreshing to me to read this Republican declaration of the existence and seriousness of human-caused climate change. Rising sea levels, increased extreme weather events, the spread of invasive species and the future of our food supply make this an issue that affects everyone in our country.
In the past, American scientists have eradicated polio in our country, sent humans to the moon, and created the internet. These were not Democrat or Republican triumphs; they were American triumphs. Our country has the brainpower and the ability to lead the world in efforts to slow or stop climate change. This can only happen, however, if both Republicans and Democrats listen to scientists and adequately fund scientific research. Passing this resolution would be a first step on this path. I hope that Rep. Glenn Thompson will join the other Republicans supporting this resolution and do his part to ensure that we have a livable world to pass on to our children and grandchildren.
Terrill Salter, State College
