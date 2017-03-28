Politicians know exactly what they’re doing

According to the Gospel of Luke, as he was being crucified Jesus exclaimed, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
With the approach of Easter, should we be inspired to follow his example? Should we forgive the politicians who are leading our civilization to destruction by ignoring the unambiguous signs of impending climate change? In a word — no.
Our elected leaders and their appointees know exactly what they are doing. They are selling our birthright for a mess of pottage. Financial support, electoral success and governmental influence are the 30 pieces of silver paid to those willing to sacrifice the future welfare of almost every creature on the planet, including our children and grandchildren. Of course, a few may be excused by their ignorance. But at this point, the writing is on the wall. They are leading us to destruction and profiting from their hypocrisy and deceit.
Soon, the error of our current policies will be impossible to ignore. Then the hirelings and quislings of the fossil fuels industries will retire into the shadows. Unfortunately, by then it may be too late. When they plead their innocence, let us remember that they knew exactly what they were doing.
Joseph Griffin, Bellefonte
