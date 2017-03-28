Barron an asset to Penn State

In a statement on Friday, Louis Freeh wrongly suggested that President Eric Barron should resign.
I believe that Freeh doesn’t know the president of Penn State. Since his arrival as president of Penn State, Barron has been involved in bringing back the reputation of the university, developing so many activities toward this purpose that I don’t have enough room to list them here.
I had the privilege to take some of his classes on climate modeling when he was with the geology department. There I could appreciate even more his extraordinary qualities as a scientist and as a teacher.
Barron is a person of integrity and great professional values and a real asset to Penn State.
Carmen Moy, State College
