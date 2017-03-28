Obamacare not great for everyone

New laws passed by the government concerning health insurance directly impacted my family and I, being that my father is an insurance broker.
As you can imagine, I paid very close attention to the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” when it was made official. Regardless of what health care law Republicans decide on, the fact of the matter is that Obamacare is not, and never was, a proper solution to reform health insurance.
For the majority of the U.S. population, deductibles have gone up, premiums have risen, insurance companies are disappearing, and people’s health plans are being canceled or they’re receiving improper coverage. Even here in our home state of Pennsylvania, premiums have gone up an average of 53 percent, according to The New York Times. There are some cases where people genuinely benefit from Obamacare, which is great, but looking at the country as a whole, most people are not better off.
In order to pay for citizens who before could not afford health insurance, deductibles rose to counter the extra people being covered. Furthermore, people who normally could pick their own plan, which may have been less expensive, could have their plans canceled and replaced with costlier options.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., stated, “Under Obamacare, people have been forced to buy insurance plans they don’t want and can’t afford.” All of this extra spending is to cover those who cannot insure themselves, which sounds terrific but hurts the American middle class in the long run.
David Rehrig, University Park
