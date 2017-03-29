Constituents want a better answer

After months of constituents protesting Rep. Glenn Thompson’s decisions and aversion to a publicly accountable town hall, it was surprising to read Laurence F. Lane’s letter to the editor Tuesday thanking the congressman.
Specifically, Lane thanked him for introducing a bill that, if passed, would clarify Medicare coverage. It’s odd Lane somehow forgot Thompson’s multiple attempts to repeal entirely (including coverage of pre-existing conditions, offering those younger than 26 a plan, etc.) the Affordable Care Act or his reluctance in defending the Medicare expanse. From his March “tele-town hall”:
Caller: “What I’m talking about 50,000 people being kicked off of Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion. When you do block grants, is that what you are advocating, is a block grant?”
His response was: “This expansion is going to be fully funded but not forever. The expansion will be discontinued at some point but pretty much the majority of people who are on it right now are going to be served.”
I believe people in the 5th Congressional District want a better answer to whether they and thousands of others will lose health care than “pretty much the majority.” Not pretty much all, but pretty much 50 percent.
It says a lot that the only person who thinks Thompson is doing a good job representing their interests is somebody like Lane, who is the vice president of a health care company and a longtime personal friend of Thompson. For the 99 percent of the rest of us, we don’t get the same treatment.
Anthony J. Zarzycki, University Park
Comments