PSU destroying ‘gorgeous’ spot

While attending a concert recently at Esber Hall, my husband and I were horrified to learn that PSU is destroying the most gorgeous spot on campus. A new recital hall is planned for the performing arts quadrangle just north of Eisenhower Chapel, a truly beautiful and architecturally significant area.
It is inconceivable to us that such a historical area could be desecrated by the university. The architecture faculty and students should be camping out there continually to protest such a travesty. The three newer buildings are all mid-century modern, a highly acclaimed period in American design. Music Building 1 to the west features a glassed-in lobby with an adjoining large patio area for pleasant weather gatherings. The Theatre Building to the north features a full-width covered porch of outstanding design. The Forum Building to the east is completely circular and one of the most unique learning buildings in the world.
While the chapel structure to the south is not mid-century modern, its clean lines blend exceptionally well. All structures are of harmonious red brick. The quad is completely landscaped with mature, irreplaceable trees and a memorable fountain. There is a great alternative location between the Theatre Building and an extremely ugly water tower. This should be considerably less costly to build, as well as enhancing the quad. To visit the quad, on weekends visitors can park at the Music Buildings lot off North Allen below Park Avenue and walk between Music Buildings 1 and 2 (handicapped below Music Building 1).
Ellen Malcom, State College
