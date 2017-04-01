Scapegoating targets the vulnerable

I am so sad lately, reading about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting families at 6:30 in the morning without any identification; reading about someone invading a refugee’s home with an ax; reading about non-citizen families being separated, and kept in detention centers with no access to the outside world. And I think of Germany, where my grandparents and aunt perished, where homosexuals and communists and gypsies were eliminated or worked to death with Jews and those who spoke up in resistance. I think of Argentina, where tens of thousands disappeared, thrown from airplanes into the ocean with U.S. consent.
I think of the way scapegoating works. There is an angry population, that feels the hurt of bad economic decisions by the government and ruthless practices by powerful companies and individuals who need people to work for the least amount of money, and yet to have just enough to buy their products and make them rich. So people in power find the most vulnerable members of a population, those that don’t have full rights, and they direct the anger of the population against these vulnerable people so they can feel righteously vindicated and they don’t turn and rise against those in power. The angry people now have a story they can latch onto as an explanation for their woes. Someone is paying the price.
Those who are vulnerable need our protection. Please think of ways to help them.
Amalia Shaltiel, State College
