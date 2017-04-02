Stand up for science

President Donald Trump’s anti-science worldview is alarming to this soil scientist. He seems to lack an understanding of science’s role in national and domestic security; in protecting air, water and other resources; and in prevention of disease and lowering the cost of health care.
More than 40 top government science positions, including that of presidential science adviser, remain vacant. And just in case access to relevant information might change a few minds, the Trump regime is determined to curtail the collection of scientific facts related to climate change, and expunge collected ones from government websites.
Instead of political leadership, we are getting feigned skepticism and willful ignorance put forth despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary. It’s a desperate ruse motivated by ideology and/or political and financial gain.
This assault on science must end. There are things that the average person can do about it. For example, scientists are organizing a March for Science on Earth Day, April 22, in Washington, D.C. For those who can’t make it to the nation’s Capital that day, a solidarity protest will be held in State College. Marchers will gather at Old Main on Penn State campus at 10 a.m. that Saturday.
Also worth noting is the People’s Climate Mobilization being held April 29 in D.C. (Trump’s 100th day in office). Three buses will be leaving from Wegman’s parking lot in State College bound for Washington. Go to www.meetup.com, sign up with your email and then search for Moshannon Group Sierra Club for more details. Cost is $35 per person.
Douglas M. Mason, Port Matilda
