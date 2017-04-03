Stand up against killing of civilians

The Trump administration seeks to eliminate many of the critical programs that have been created to help ordinary people, including children, the disabled and the elderly. It continues to undo environmental protection regulations. It continues to obstruct justice and appoint unqualified people to important positions. It’s difficult to decide which is the most important concern at any given time.
For today: The death and destruction in Mosul being carried out by the U.S.-led coalition forces. But first, let’s pretend that the failed attempt in Yemen a while back that killed civilians and a Navy SEAL got a fraction of the coverage and outrage that the unfortunate events at Benghazi received. No? Then let’s see what happens about this crisis:
Recently, Amnesty International reported, “… hundreds of Iraqi civilians have been killed by U.S.-led airstrikes inside their homes or in places where they sought refuge following Iraqi government advice not to leave during the offensive to recapture the city of Mosul.” This March 17th attack was in addition to the U.S.-backed dropping of more than 2,000 bombs on Mosul just in March.
Who will stand up against the killing of civilians in Mosul? Which senators or representatives will investigate? Or should we leave it up to the amazing judgment of the guy who recently told a group of senators this: “… we’re doing very well in Iraq” where “our soldiers are fighting like never before?”
This incident should be investigated thoroughly and responsibility should be assigned. Something this evil should never happen again.
Carol O’Neill, Wariors Mark
