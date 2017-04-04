Pope understands, values students

Last spring, I was honored that trustee Alice Pope officiated at my graduation ceremonies from the College of Education. This spring, I will be honored to cast my first vote as an alumnus for her re-election to the board of trustees.
More than any other trustee or candidate, Pope understands and values students. As a university professor, she has dedicated herself to the process of teaching and learning for the past 30 years. On a daily basis she works to support student growth and development, and she brings this invaluable perspective to her work as a trustee at Penn State. All board decisions, large and small, benefit from this kind of firsthand knowledge about the needs of present and future students.
Pope wouldn’t be the first woman of the Penn State board of trustees to dedicate her life to improve student growth and development. In 1926, Clara Calhoun Phillips became the first woman member of the Penn State board of trustees. Phillips served on the board for 17 years, and during that time she served as a member of the trustee committee on student and staff welfare. Phillips valued individuals who demonstrate leadership qualities. Pope is dedicated toward using her leadership skills to improve the university and its students.
Let’s re-elect Pope so she can continue to improve our beloved university and better the lives of students, now and in the future.
A.J. Dillen, State College
