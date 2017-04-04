Action against Greek life too late

Congratulations O’ mighty Penn State! Your feet tread upon the high ground as you finally thrust a blow toward the fraternities.
O’ mighty Penn State, let us congratulate you and let us praise you! Let us speak good words of you, for how good you are that you acted only after the life of a young man was lost before you begrudgingly punished the mighty Greek life. That you averted your gaze and shifted your focus letting multitudes of young women and men be raped and their lives shattered but you could claim blissful ignorance so that lining of your pockets were filled with donations. That you delivered these youth into the hands of devouring lions for your own gain.
But now, you can play the fool no longer and action you had to take. So let us praise you that your hand was forced and your deeds were not for the welfare of your students but for self-preservation. Congratulations, O’ mighty Penn State!
Jeremiah Stevens, State College
