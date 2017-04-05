Penn State’s statement neither civil nor necessary

It is regrettable, but not surprising, that Penn State’s leadership used former president Graham Spanier’s trial to once again reinforce its intentional false narrative of 2011. The statement, issued in response to Spanier’s verdict on a misdemeanor charge, was noticeably void of any positive message concerning two “not guilty” verdicts, one of which clearly confirms that there was no conspiracy.
Ironically, President Eric Barron’s constant mantra has been “civility.” I find this statement by the university to be neither civil nor necessary.
Penn State claims it now feel a sense of closure. The lives of well-meaning people have been significantly damaged so that trustees and politicians could promote their own personal agendas. There is no closure. There is now a greater divide.
The statement also speaks of a failure of leadership. If any failure of leadership occurred, it most certainly was perpetrated by the board of trustees when they dismissed loyal, dedicated employees and hired Louis Freeh. If Spanier had been left in control, we would likely be in a much better place today.
Spanier will file an appeal. He will continue to have the support of many Penn Staters. Those of us who have been asking questions and speaking out for five years will continue to demand answers as well as seek reparation for those who have been injured in the crossfire of this failed plan. Until then, I will wait patiently for Spanier’s appeal and university’s future statement when he is exonerated.
Ceil Masella, Apex, N.C.
