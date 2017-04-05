Monument should honor real veterans

How do you Honor Vietnam Veterans Day with an incorrect Monument? President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day.
I question how future generations of people will honor the Vietnam veterans of Miles Township when it has been decided that everyone in the military from 1963-74 will be grouped as “Vietnam era veterans.” Any future celebrations honoring Vietnam Veterans Day will also honor the people who are listed incorrectly and went into the guard and reserves to avoid combat in Vietnam?
They do not deserve to be honored for others’ sacrifices. It is not “Vietnam Era Veterans or Reservists Day.” The township sent me a final letter saying they were not going to make the corrections to the monument.
They did put a veteran in charge, but it is small town politics and rather than doing the job right and having to remove names and spend more money to make corrections. The easiest thing to do is say: “Leave it as is.”
They forget that this Veterans Monument is supposed to honor the real veterans. Doesn’t anyone think it should be historically correct but myself ? The monument shows nothing but total disrespect to those of us that actually saw combat in Vietnam. Why not fix it right for once? Shame on all of Miles Township for letting this happen.
Jim Hironimus, White Hall, Md.
Comments