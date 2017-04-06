Weakland a great choice for AD

Thank you to the State College school board for its great decision to appoint Chris Weakland as State High’s new athletic director. A more excellent choice would have been impossible. Chris and his family have been outstanding exponents of everything that is noble in athletics and community involvement for countless years in State College.
The coaches, athletes and families involved in State High sports can relish the prospect of many successful seasons with Chris at the helm. Congratulations, Chris!
Robert E. Crowe Jr., Pennsylvania Furnace
