Pope’s leadership will benefit PSU

I am writing to strongly support the re-election of Alice Pope to the Penn State board of trustees.
As president of St. John’s University, where she serves on the faculty, I recognize the importance of meaningful experience in higher education on university boards, something that is frequently lacking. Pope, who recently received an award for outstanding teaching at St. John’s, has a thoughtful knowledge of the role of students and faculty — the core of every institution of higher learning. Moreover, she has developed an expertise in the current issues facing higher education and has devoted herself to advocating for strategies to support high-quality educational practices, both at her home university and at Penn State.
As a proud alumnus of Penn State, I will be voting for Pope because I believe her leadership will benefit our alma mater. Please join me in supporting her re-election.
Conrado “Bobby” Gempesaw, New York City
Comments