Hoping to avoid Maximus repeat

This year is pivotal for health care nationally and at the state level. State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, will be directing all health care legislation.
Last year, Pennsylvania privatized screening for its Medicare Waiver program. A contract went to Maximus. The results have been disastrous. Elderly applicants used to be interviewed by a social worker — now they are expected to fill out a 50-page application, waiting months for the application to be processed.
Sen. Scott Martin is introducing legislation to contract out Pennsylvania Medicaid case management. On March 21st, Med-Expert LLC made a presentation to the Senate Majority Policy Committee and claimed the MedExpert system would save Pennsylvania between 8-15 percent of all Medicaid expenses. Its model is primarily telephone-based and uses real-time video, including FaceTime and Skype, text messaging and email. Does everyone on Medicaid in Pennsylvania have access to broadband internet and/or smartphones, and know how to use these tools?
The Pennsylvania Senate Republican website did not list any other health care management corporations making a presentation so it appears no alternative system has been looked at.
MedExpert company employee reviews are unfavorable. Former employees cite huge workloads, high turnover and lack of health care benefits as reasons they left the company. Is Pennsylvania going to hire a management corporation that does not provide health care benefits for its own employees?
Sen. Corman, please tell your constituents what steps are being taken by Senate leadership to protect the citizens of Pennsylvania against a repeat of the disastrous Maximus experience.
Leah W. Witzig, Ferguson Township
