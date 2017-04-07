Disappointed in town hall

I applaud state Sen. Jake Corman for holding an extremely well-attended town hall meeting in State College on Monday. I hope that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson finds the courage to do the same.
The knowledgeable and personable Corman structured the meeting in such a way as to give him the opportunity to share very general information on a range of topics based on questions that his constituents had written on index cards. His aides had grouped the questions by topics but did not read the questions as they had been written. Corman did not permit verbal participation or answer questions with specificity.
Some of us, at least, were expecting more of a discussion, with follow-up questions to clarify answers. We were hoping for a real exchange of ideas, not a speech. We were sorely disappointed.
Joe O’Neill, Warriors Mark
