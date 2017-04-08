Reaching across aisles refreshing

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Pause

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:24 Franklin says spring is a great time to find out who the other guys are