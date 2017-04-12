Brian Marshall is honest, dependable

Our local justice system needs people like Brian Marshall, so that is why we support him for the position of Centre County judge.
We have known Brian for 10 years and can attest to his trustworthiness, work ethic, patience and commitment to improving the lives of his clients. He will take those qualities to the bench, treating each person who enters the courtroom as an individual who deserves to be heard and respected.
While Brian has the temperament to serve as a judge, he also has the experience. As a shareholder in Miller, Kistler and Campbell, he has focused his practice on family law, helping many residents throughout Centre County. Brian is frequently recommended as a family law attorney who is honest, dependable, effective and fair.
Brian is committed to his own family and, as a judge, to improving the lives of others in our community. Please join us in voting for Brian Marshall for Centre County judge on May 16.
Kristen and Andy Sharp, Port Matilda
