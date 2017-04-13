Consider all the facts before judging

I’m writing this letter in response to the recent negative press Tim Bream has been receiving.
In the summer of 2012, when I was a member of the Penn State football team, I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bream and quickly took a liking to him. He changed the sports medicine experience at Penn State for the better. He was our lifeline 24/7, helping us at all hours of the day and night with our medical needs. He was always someone we knew we could call if we had a problem.
The recent events are tragic, but in my opinion Tim Bream is a very respectable individual and would never let anything illegal or ethically wrong be pushed under the rug, if he knew about it. Tim Bream is a professional in all aspects of his life, and I along with hundreds of other athletes have benefited from his unbelievable treatment and care.
Please take all of the facts into consideration before passing judgment on one of Penn State’s great employees.
Eric Shrive, Scranton
