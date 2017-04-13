It seems odd that jurors in the recent trial of former PSU president Graham Spanier found him “not guilty” on two charges relating to the Jerry Sandusky scandal (child endangerment and conspiracy) but “guilty” on a second misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.
Can’t help but wonder if they simply felt compelled to convict him of at least one thing, lest they be viewed as insensitive to child abuse. It’s been six years since the Sandusky scandal broke, but too many folks still think that defending anyone involved in this case is akin to supporting pedophilia. Ridiculous then and now.
If and when the single guilty verdict is overturned on appeal, we wonder if President Eric Barron and the PSU board of trustees (former and current) will have the courtesy to apologize to Dr. Spanier for the misguided, knee-jerk reaction that led to his termination and the injustice he has endured for so long and with such stunning good grace.
Jan and Bill Schwartz,
Boca Raton, Fla.
Comments