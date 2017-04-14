Is Trump bored in the White House?

He did it “for the babies.” Mr. Trump finally got to bomb something after three months of hard work. Eric Trump absurdly claimed this attack “proved” his father had “no Russia ties.”
Yet, the so-called “president” warned the Russians working at the very airport where the chemicals were loaded onto Syrian planes. Mr. Trump’s caprice cost Americans about $65 million, with no additional humanitarian aid imminent. Assad bombed anew the next day, activists reported. The runways were undamaged.
About 25,000 children have died in the Syrian conflict, with more than 400,000 others. Bodies of entire families were pulled from the tragic rubble of Aleppo after Putin’s murderous campaign.
No condemnation of the Russian dictator has been forthcoming from this deliberately mendacious and unstudied president. His “team” has produced wildly disparate responses to both Syria and Putin.
The “commander” appears bored in the White House. He signs things; his limited attention span remains unchallenged by conflicting detail; his slumbering brain chooses to remain so.
Mr. Trump’s epiphany over “the babies” is absurdly ironic on many planes. There has been no reconsideration of Syrian refugees. And, at this precise moment, his “team” has produced a soullessly cruel budget, particularly for children at home and abroad. Clean air, clean water, clean planet are absent consideration, as are nutritional programs for women, infants and children, food for hungry children, health care for sick children and foreign aid to children, which have been all but obliterated.
Yet 51 percent of Americans approved of the bombing, polls show.
Marylouise Markle,
State College
