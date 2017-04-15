Letters to the Editor

April 15, 2017 10:18 PM

Myers committed to State College

In a few weeks, Democratic voters in State College will go to the polls to elect their slate of candidates for borough council in the November general elections. It is my pleasure to ask you to vote for Evan Myers, an incumbent running for a second term.

Myers has lived in the State College borough for more than 40 years. He is currently the chief operating officer of AccuWeather, an international corporation. In addition to his corporate duties, Myers has found time to serve State College in a number of important ways. He chaired the State College Planning Commission for five years — there is no better training for a position on borough council than that. In addition, he has served on a number of committees and task forces addressing borough problems, including work on the future of the downtown and fair and affordable housing.

It is rare to find someone with Myers’ experience, talents and good judgment willing to give the time and effort necessary to be an outstanding council member; and he has been an outstanding council member during his first term. But more than that, his many years of demonstrated commitment to State College show him to be an outstanding citizen as well, and that is the highest accolade one can earn in a community. I urge you to vote for him in the Democratic primary on May 16.

Ronald Filipelli, State College

The writer is a former State College councilman.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Penn State club hosts Holi 2017

Penn State club hosts Holi 2017 0:41

Penn State club hosts Holi 2017
Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer 2:13

Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer
McSorley talks spring practice motivation and comfort 1:33

McSorley talks spring practice motivation and comfort

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos