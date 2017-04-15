Justice for lives of all babies

Last week, the United States sent 59 cruise missiles into Syria. Among other things President Donald Trump said in announcing this attack was the following: “Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many — even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”
We’ve all seen the pictures and it was indeed horrible. It is estimated that about 70 people were killed by the poison gas, including 10 children. Justice for this horrendous act was determined by America’s leadership to be 59 cruise missiles.
Yet from 1973 to 2016, we’ve killed tens of millions of unborn babies — children of God every one — by abortion, in America. God knew every one of these children in the womb for he created them.
Justice for killing 60 adults and 10 children in Syria is 59 cruise missiles, as determined by our leaders. I wonder what justice will look like on America when it comes from the King of Kings, for surely it is coming.
Leroy M. Young Jr., Coburn
Comments