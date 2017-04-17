Lawful thuggery was on display in full force when a ticketed passenger was seriously injured in a forceful removal from a United Airlines flight recently. In the Age of Trump, should we expect to see more of this brutish and brutal style of law enforcement?
What distresses me is why, on a full plane of mostly adult passengers, no one stood up to defend this man or to try to temper the atmosphere, at the least pausing the abduction process. Let us remember the words of the anti-Nazi churchman Dietrich Bonhoeffer, “And when they came for me, there was no one left to speak out for me.”
Leslie Ellen Brown, Spring Mills
