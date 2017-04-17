Marshall has the right experience

Brian Marshall is trustworthy, patient, compassionate and hardworking, making him an excellent candidate for Centre County judge.
A judge needs to have not only the experience, but also the temperament, to serve in this very important position, and Marshall has both the professional background and personal qualities to make him the best candidate for the job.
Marshall is the current president of the Centre County Bar Association, and his professional record speaks for itself — he is a partner in Miller, Kistler & Campbell, and has spent the past 15 years helping residents throughout Centre County, especially with family law issues. He has also pursued specialized training in collaborative law and third-party mediation, demonstrating his commitment to empowering individuals and families to find their own solutions when possible.
Centre County needs someone with Marshall’s professional experience and temperament to serve as judge. Please join us in supporting Marshall for Centre County judge in the May 16 primary election.
Elizabeth and Travis Foster, State College
Comments