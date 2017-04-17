Letters to the Editor

Elect Mower to borough council

With challenging times ahead for State College, borough residents would be wise to elect Steve Mower to council. He will bring considerable relevant experience and a comprehensive understanding of local issues to the table.

Mower, who lived in State College while growing up, has made a career of listening, negotiating and advocating for people and organizations as a human resources executive for a multinational corporation. He’s a consensus builder.

Upon retiring to State College, Mower became active locally as a member of the College Heights Association board and the Neighborhood Coalition’s budget committee. After listening to many residents and groups, he understands their concerns, as well as the budgetary, growth and other challenges facing State College.

All interested residents are invited to a forum for Democratic State College Borough Council candidates from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 28 at Foxdale Village, 500 E. Marylyn Ave. I encourage you to attend, to learn more about this outstanding candidate.

Most importantly, please vote for Mower on May 16.

Donna S. Queeney, State College

