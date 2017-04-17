Thompson meeting a pleasure

I would like to publicly thank Congressman Glenn Thompson and his staff for meeting with my family on April 5 during the National Down Syndrome Society’s Annual Buddy Walk on Washington.
The Buddy Walk on Washington is an extraordinary event where we, as advocates for individuals with Down syndrome, get the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and their staff on Capitol Hill.
It was a pleasure to discuss the issues that are impacting the local Down syndrome community and know that we would be heard!
Raquel Ross, State College
