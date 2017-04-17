Letters to the Editor

April 17, 2017 11:24 PM

Thompson meeting a pleasure

I would like to publicly thank Congressman Glenn Thompson and his staff for meeting with my family on April 5 during the National Down Syndrome Society’s Annual Buddy Walk on Washington.

The Buddy Walk on Washington is an extraordinary event where we, as advocates for individuals with Down syndrome, get the opportunity to meet with members of Congress and their staff on Capitol Hill.

It was a pleasure to discuss the issues that are impacting the local Down syndrome community and know that we would be heard!

Raquel Ross, State College

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose 1:49

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose
Church bells ring for the first time in years 1:26

Church bells ring for the first time in years
Penn State club hosts Holi 2017 0:41

Penn State club hosts Holi 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos