April 18, 2017 9:28 PM

Hahn will listen to his constituents

I will vote for Donald Hahn for mayor of State College in the Democratic primary on May 16. I have worked with Hahn in various capacities for most of the time I have been in office. Hahn’s perspective and vision for our hometown closely reflect my own.

Hahn’s personal character and experience make him the best choice for mayor of State College. His attributes of kindness, intelligence and thoughtfulness are well-known and respected.

Hahn has been engaged in public service, in addition to his professional career, since he was in his 20s. Over time he developed the capacity to handle both with ease. His depth of knowledge and experience as a member and as president of borough council, a member of the Pennsylvania Municipal League Board of Directors, and the current vice chair of the State College Redevelopment Authority will allow Hahn to make a seamless transition to mayor.

Best of all, Hahn will listen to and act on behalf of his constituency — you, the citizens of State College. I encourage you to cast your vote for Hahn for mayor.

Mayor Elizabeth Goreham, State College

The writer is mayor of State College.

