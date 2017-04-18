Jubelirer will uphold high reputation

As a member of the Penn State Alumni Association and having Altoona as my hometown, I would like to offer my endorsement of Robert “Bob” Jubelirer for re-election to the Penn State board of trustees.
He has served us well as a present member of the board and I have no reservations in believing he will continue his good work on behalf of all of us, whether we be present students or alumni members. Penn State has maintained a very high reputation with its education programs and Jubelirer will make sure that reputation continues.
I encourage all area alumni members to cast your vote for Jubelirer as I will do and to pass the word to any other alumni you may know.
Voting is now taking place and will conclude on May 4. Contact the Alumni Office if you did not receive a ballot. For the Glory!
Bill Kearney, Naples, Fla.
Comments