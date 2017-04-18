Hahn has vision, experience

The State College community is fortunate to have highly qualified candidates for mayor and borough council.
Don Hahn brings a lifetime of experience and service to his candidacy, as a graduate of State College Area High School and Penn State, and as a longtime borough resident. He has contributed to the community as a member of borough council and has served on several committees of the Centre Region Council of Governments.
His perspective on the future of State College is to build on our strong foundations with a clear vision of the challenges we face in a fast-changing environment. In his own words, “State College has been a statewide model of municipal innovation and regional cooperation. We need to take more of a leadership role in promoting the value and advantages of progressive, bipartisan good government statewide.” And “... Sustainability, rather than growth, should be the borough’s primary focus.”
Hahn as mayor would bring both experience and vision to State College and the region.
Carolyn S. Lembeck, State College
