Outstanding credentials

I am writing in support of Louis Lombardi, a candidate for magistrate in District 49-2-1.
The residents of Ferguson, Patton and Halfmoon townships, as well as those who reside in northwest College Township, have an opportunity to vote for a great candidate.
Lombardi’s credentials are outstanding. He has been a police officer, police supervisor and a police administrator who has served with the New York City Police Department. During his 20-year police career, he also earned a law degree and started his second career. His law practice has been extensive in both the criminal and civil courts, as well as in the appellate arena.
I met Lombardi when he was an outstanding student at Penn State. His record as a member of NYPD is also outstanding. His character is such that his integrity will never be questioned. Lombardi’s education, experience and training have contributed to his independence, which will be one of the cornerstones of his judicial actions.
I am pleased to recommend Lombardi for district magistrate.
Ed Donovan, State College
