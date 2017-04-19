When does it end?

A $5 vehicle registration fee for Centre County on infrastructure is being discussed by the county commissioners this month. If approved in May, the fee would go into effect 90 days later.
Pennsylvania Act 89, which was passed in 2013, allowed boards of commissioners to enact the fee. This fee is nothing but a tax on another tax. My question is: When does it all end?
Higher taxes don’t solve the problem of poor fiscal responsibility and misuse of our money. People all around me are seeing their property taxes going up, renters having monthly increases, electric bills higher, garbage and water bills higher. It’s a constant and never-ending cycle.
The problem is that the people don’t see an increase in their paycheck, but everything else keeps going up. All we ever needed was smaller government and less governing by politicians.
Ed Emel, Bellefonte
