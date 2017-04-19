Letters to the Editor

April 19, 2017 11:20 PM

When does it end?

A $5 vehicle registration fee for Centre County on infrastructure is being discussed by the county commissioners this month. If approved in May, the fee would go into effect 90 days later.

Pennsylvania Act 89, which was passed in 2013, allowed boards of commissioners to enact the fee. This fee is nothing but a tax on another tax. My question is: When does it all end?

Higher taxes don’t solve the problem of poor fiscal responsibility and misuse of our money. People all around me are seeing their property taxes going up, renters having monthly increases, electric bills higher, garbage and water bills higher. It’s a constant and never-ending cycle.

The problem is that the people don’t see an increase in their paycheck, but everything else keeps going up. All we ever needed was smaller government and less governing by politicians.

Ed Emel, Bellefonte

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland Police

Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland Police 1:48

Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland Police
Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose 1:49

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose
Church bells ring for the first time in years 1:26

Church bells ring for the first time in years

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos