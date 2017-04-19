Here the other day I had to run for cover as the determination by “Penn State” to maybe close fraternities in the State College borough would happen.
Then, after a volley provided by fraternity members to hope to stay and not become homeless seemed apt. So I crawled back to the surface — the coast was clear. Next, a sizzling rocket sound pushed me back into safety with the alert due to “blame” pointed out from Penn State of fraternity homes’ oversight. A hope was lobbed back by the fraternity folks to abide. I popped up to look around. Are these sound bites for our public information over?
Yet, underground it occurred the community of “we” has been overlooked. The community of the borough is where the houses for some closed fraternities would be located. For a community member, seems like the discussion including the community within the territory between the Penn State border and the area of fraternities is well to be included. Do these closed buildings get replaced by new dorms? Does our community heritage tied to buildings of another era keep the buildings for adaptive-reuse? Or as the fraternities may remain as is, don’t we keep in contact?
What about us? Inclusion of the community is better than exclusion. We are them and them is us. We rub elbows and brush shoulders daily with these neighbors of our community. Let’s all participate in solving a new problem.
C.A. Kanz, State College
