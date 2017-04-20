What’s next for Moshannon Valley?

Why does the state police barracks have to be located within 2 miles of the old one? Does this apply to both Rockview and Philipsburg?
If this is the case, then why did the speaker say they looked at Port Matilda? That is not within 2 miles of either barracks. What is wrong with putting the new barracks in Philipsburg?
I am sure our industrial park would benefit from that location. We have good, hard-working people in the Moshannon Valley. We deserved to be heard. One thousand signatures speak loud and clear.
We do not have local police in Rush Township or Philipsburg. Does that mean that we could be charged $25 per person, or maybe more, because some residents here are on assistance and we would have to make up for them and their inability to pay?
Now add the $5 vehicle registration fee that might be in the works. When is it going to stop?
There are a lot of people on fixed incomes in our area; there are people without jobs and many people who are working drive to State College daily. We don’t have public transportation.
Here is some food for thought. Is this almost like blackmail? Get your own police force or get slapped with the $25 fee per person. No hospital. No airport. No police. What’s next?
Please call or email your elected officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf, and let your wishes be known.
Nancy Snyder,
Rush Township
