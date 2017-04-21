Hahn demonstrates leadership

I enthusiastically support Don Hahn as a candidate for mayor of State College Borough.
I have known Don as a neighbor during the past 20 years, and our acquaintance has resulted in many conversations about significant issues concerning all residents of the borough and its businesses.
Don’s brochure statement — “Experience we can trust” — is one we can believe.
Views of the borough council during Don’s 12 years as a member have given me an insight into his interests, his thoughtful manner in making decisions, and his sincere conviction that income from taxes must be collected and spent in a reserved and responsible manner.
As a member of the council, Don has shown a respect for the other members, the mayors, and the borough staff. He truly believes in constructive debate.
Don has demonstrated his commitment to enhance the role and importance of neighborhood associations. During my time as president of the State College South Association, he regularly attended our biannual meetings.
In addition to his borough council service, Don was on the board of the Pennsylvania Municipal League and chairman of the league’s central district. He has demonstrated that he can be a leader for municipal innovation and regional cooperation.
Don’s experience, combined with his calm, methodical and sincere dedication to serving the borough, leads me to feel confident that he can be an effective and respected mayor.
Ed Buss, State College
