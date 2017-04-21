A borderless world

Despite the virulence of the atavistic nationalist reaction, the high adventure of this time makes it truly the greatest time that has ever been. Here before our eyes, the whole bright blue borderless world is coming together as a community.
“We all should vote for president,” said a young lady of Kenya. Law and sovereignty must catch up to the emergent reality: All the migrants are citizens of the world, and America.
This new world must see that this great coming together is a friendship, as Walt Whitman sings. We’ve all seen the shining image of the Earth from space. Today, it is tossed into our hands. And the name of this world is opportunity.
John Harris, State College
