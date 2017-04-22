Mower’s experience adds perspective

Steve Mower is a candidate in the upcoming primary election for State College Borough Council, and he has my support.
His roots are in State College, but his experience beyond the borough adds a valuable perspective to the council’s deliberations in tackling the vast array of issues facing our community.
He will bring to the council his broad corporate experience, which requires negotiating and analytical skills.
Although State College is a small town, we are experiencing “big town” challenges, and Steve Mower’s experience will help us successfully navigate those challenges.
Peg Hambrick, State College
