Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 9:18 PM

Thompson afraid to meet constituents

In the April 13th edition of the CDT, Terrence Guay accuses Rep. Glenn Thompson of hypocrisy. That is a strong accusation.

Accordingly, it is important that we consider the evidence. It shows that Thompson introduced a small-bore piece of legislation designed to partially fix a much larger environmental problem that he was instrumental in creating. Guay’s characterization is spot-on. Thompson is a hypocrite.

Is he, in addition, something else? Consider the evidence. I called Thompson’s offices throughout January, urging him to make himself available in a town hall meeting. I was not the only one of his constituents to make this request. On Feb. 25, a town hall meeting was held, which Thompson declined to attend because he didn’t want to face his “opponents” (his choice of words).

When I called subsequently, staffers told me that our representative would prefer a one-on-one meeting, so I tried to schedule one of those. Patty Alberth, district scheduler, promised a meeting in April, but hasn’t yet contacted me.

It appears that our congressman is afraid to meet his constituents, to answer questions face-to-face in real time, and that he is using his staff to delay and obfuscate.

What should we call a representative who lacks the gumption to meet with the people he is supposed to represent?

James Dillard, Port Matilda

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Soap Box Derby races roads of Bellefonte

Soap Box Derby races roads of Bellefonte 0:47

Soap Box Derby races roads of Bellefonte
Franklin pleased with spring practices 1:47

Franklin pleased with spring practices
Can you catch a punt 0:15

Can you catch a punt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos