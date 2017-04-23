Centre County needs a prosecutor

With the upcoming election for Centre County district attorney, everyone needs to let go of the past issues and listen to what Stacy Parks Miller is saying. She is willing to listen if you just give her a chance.
Unfortunately, there are people who do not want to listen. This should be about her experience and her credentials and her compassion for victims. Look at her record. She is a fair person who loves her family and has a huge heart for helping animals in need; but she is also a tough person who has stood strong through everything that has been thrown at her. That is the kind of DA we need, not a DA who promises to be everyone's friend.
We need a tough prosecutor and I will be supporting her. I hope you will too.
Nancy Haney, State College
