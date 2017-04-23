Thompson needs to come to the table

Along with 16 other Republicans, Rep. Ryan Costello, of Pennsylvania’s 6th Congressional District, recently introduced the Republican Climate Change Resolution, calling on the House to create solutions to reduce carbon emissions and lessen negative impacts of climate change.
I urge our representative, Glenn Thompson, to support this resolution. I am deeply concerned about public health, agricultural productivity and national security if the federal government doesn’t take bold steps to address climate change.
Costello’s resolution calls for using “our tradition of American ingenuity, innovation, and exceptionalism” to address climate change. With strong congressional leaders and strategic investment, Pennsylvania could become a leader in the renewable energy sector, a hub for agricultural innovations related to climate change adaptation, a leader in ecofriendly construction.
For these reasons, I’m asking Thompson to get on board with the majority of adults in our district (actually, all U.S. districts) who agree that actions need to be taken on climate change (like regulating carbon dioxide as a pollutant and funding research on renewable energy).
Support the Republican Climate Change Resolution. Fight to keep the U.S. in the Paris Treaty and the Clean Power Plan intact. Reject federal budget cuts to the EPA and climate research. Otherwise, we need a sensible Republican to challenge his seat in 2018 because we deserve to choose between a Republican and Democrat who bring different solutions to climate change to the table, not a candidate who won’t even come to the table.
Melissa Poulsen, State College
