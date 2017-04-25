Marshall has right temperament

I am writing in support of Brian Marshall, candidate for Centre County judge.
A shareholder in Miller, Kistler & Campbell, Marshall is a respected attorney in our community who has helped many residents through difficult situations involving custody, child support and other family law matters. While he has diverse experience in both civil and criminal law, he has chosen to focus his career most recently on family law and has additional training in collaborative law and third-party mediation. This specialized work makes him uniquely qualified for the family law issues that make up a large portion of the cases that come before a judge.
Marshall has long been active in the Centre County Bar Association, holding numerous leadership positions. He is the 2017 president of the association, demonstrating his commitment to the profession and to the local legal community. He is a lifelong central Pennsylvania resident and proud to be raising his family in Centre County.
While Marshall has the legal experience that makes him qualified to serve as judge, he also has the temperament — patience, compassion and trustworthiness — required for this very important position. Please join me in supporting Marshall for Centre County judge on May 16.
Katie P. Gaines, State College
