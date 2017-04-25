Support Myers for borough council

I support Evan Myers for State College Borough Council in the May 16 Democratic primary. I urge you to vote for him as well.
I have known Myers for five years and have seen him to be a passionate, principled person and a courageous elected official. Myers has extensive community experience, including serving on the State College Planning Commission, the Consolidation Study Commission and the Downtown Vision and Strategic Plan Committee. He worked on legislation to ensure fair and affordable housing.
As the COO of AccuWeather, Myers is a successful businessman, but he knows that government is not a business; its functions are to serve the needs of and strive to create the greatest good for all its citizens and to provide access to services and a safe environment.
Myers believes that we need to treat all members of our community with respect and stand up for the vulnerable and oppressed. He has sponsored resolutions in council and the Centre Region Council of Governments protecting voting rights, the rights of immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community.
A Penn State alum, Myers believes we need to have a functional working relationship with Penn State — both the institution and the student body.
Please support his efforts to make State College an ever more vibrant and inclusive community.
Ezra Nanes, State College
