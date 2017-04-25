Jubelirer a strong advocate for PSU

As a past president of the Penn State Alumni Association, I am privileged to endorse former state senator and lieutenant governor Robert Jubelirer for re-election to the Penn State board of trustees.
For more four decades, Jubelirer has not just been a loyal, active Penn State alumnus — he has been one of Pennsylvania’s most respected legislative leaders. As a state senator, Jubelirer was always a strong advocate in Harrisburg for Penn State and its interests, working to ensure that the university received the resources needed to fulfill its mission. Jubelirer used his legal training as a graduate of Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law, guiding the Senate as its president pro tempore through decades of challenges, effective compromise and victories.
Since leaving the Senate, Jubelirer has continued to be an effective advocate for Penn State in Harrisburg, utilizing the relationships he forged with legislative and business leaders across the state. He brings to Penn State’s board room a unique perspective and experience, as well as the commitment to transparency he championed as a lawmaker.
Penn State faces great challenges in this tumultuous time. Jubelirer has seen it all, and his voice and views will be listened to as the university seeks to navigate these challenges in the years ahead. Voting for trustees is underway now and ends on May 4. I urge all of my fellow alumni to join me in casting their vote in support of Jubelirer.
Barry Simpson, Harrisburg
