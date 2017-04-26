Bish stands out in district judge race

There is always something “special” that separates the best choice. I would like to offer some insight, from someone who takes our community and the election of those who will directly affect it, very seriously.
Justin Bish has the qualifications and experience necessary for district judge. He is a litigation attorney for McQuaide Blasko and court-appointed arbitrator for the Court of Common Pleas. He is a proven leader in the armed services and continues serving as an executive officer in the Army National Guard. He is committed to his community, proven through co-founding Penn State’s Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic, as vice president of the PSU Army ROTC Interest Group and as judge advocate for the State College American Legion Post 245.
A candidate’s character must also be considered. This is the balance of what separates Bish. In addition to possessing all of the aforementioned qualifications (and many others), Bish is a genuinely kind, honest, selfless and compassionate gentleman. He embodies integrity. He has true passion to make positive community changes. Through chance, Bish became a colleague. However, Bish also became my very good friend, and that was by my choice.
Please get out there and vote on May 16 and consider Bish for district judge, not only on the merits brought out in this letter but also from considering who would best serve our community as district judge.
Caroline Tamin, State College
