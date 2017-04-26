Hahn will move the borough forward

I am voting for Don Hahn for mayor.
His two terms on council have given him the fiscal understanding of what it takes to run the borough. And he has the right personality to represent the community. He would be an appropriate advocate for State College in Harrisburg, and he would be an excellent spokesman at community events. I believe he has the right values and cooperative spirit to move us forward as a community.
He would continue the emphasis of Elizabeth Goreham on the environment, inclusion and entrepreneurship. Hahn believes in creating a cooperative environment to minimize interparty bickering. I trust Hahn as mayor to help move us forward as a community.
And, finally, I believe he understands the relationship of the community to Penn State to create a positive relationship with both the administration and the students.
Edward Klevans,
State College
