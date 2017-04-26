Trump the ‘King of the Swamp’

I admire elected officials who use their office as an opportunity for public service. There are many such people who serve the common good.
It appears, however, that the president of the United States is not in office for public service, but for self-aggrandizement and personal gain. It seems that he, his family and his close associates are laughing all the way to the bank at our expense. The one who campaigned to “clean up the swamp” is in fact, if you haven’t noticed, the King of the Swamp.
A final thought: Are there any Republican legislators who have the courage to challenge the many conflicts of interest and the perpetual deceit of the administration?
Mark Meckstroth, Huntingdon
