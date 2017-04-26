Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017

Hahn understands local politics

I encourage residents of State College to elect Don Hahn as mayor.

I was a supervisor of Ferguson Township and served with Hahn on the Centre Region Council of Governments for several years. Hahn has a keen understanding of the “give and take” of local politics and listens attentively. Hahn contributes to a discussion in a clear persuasive manner that holds an audience’s attention.

Hahn has served the borough for many years on a variety of governmental committees. His service has been admirable and I believe he will be an outstanding mayor.

Robert J. Heinsohn,

State College

