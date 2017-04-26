Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 9:31 PM

Cantorna would bring ethics back

I am pleased to be voting for Bernie Cantorna for district attorney in the May 16 primary.

Centre County prosecutors engaged in texting with a judge during a trial in 2014. This is what lawyers call “ex parte communication.” Whenever one side in a case communicates with the judge, the attorney for the other side is normally supposed to be involved.

I believe Cantorna is an honest attorney who would do a good job as DA. He would also bring ethics back to the District Attorney’s Office. Please consider voting for him.

Robert Baillie, State College

