Cantorna would bring ethics back

I am pleased to be voting for Bernie Cantorna for district attorney in the May 16 primary.
Centre County prosecutors engaged in texting with a judge during a trial in 2014. This is what lawyers call “ex parte communication.” Whenever one side in a case communicates with the judge, the attorney for the other side is normally supposed to be involved.
I believe Cantorna is an honest attorney who would do a good job as DA. He would also bring ethics back to the District Attorney’s Office. Please consider voting for him.
Robert Baillie, State College
