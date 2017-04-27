Mower has the right qualities, concerns

I support Steve Mower for State College Borough Council.
I met Steve when he came to hear concerns of residents in the Greentree neighborhood of State College Borough. He impressed me with his genuine interest to learn about our concerns. He also impressed me with his interest in being fiscally responsible as a member of the borough council. He asked me to serve as his election committee treasurer even though I’m a registered Republican.
Steve’s integrity, desire to learn and willingness to listen are qualities I expect in a member of the council. I encourage my Republican friends to write in Steve Mower on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary.
John W. Diercks,
State College
Comments