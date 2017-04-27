Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2017 10:38 PM

Mower has the right qualities, concerns

I support Steve Mower for State College Borough Council.

I met Steve when he came to hear concerns of residents in the Greentree neighborhood of State College Borough. He impressed me with his genuine interest to learn about our concerns. He also impressed me with his interest in being fiscally responsible as a member of the borough council. He asked me to serve as his election committee treasurer even though I’m a registered Republican.

Steve’s integrity, desire to learn and willingness to listen are qualities I expect in a member of the council. I encourage my Republican friends to write in Steve Mower on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary.

John W. Diercks,

State College

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

BIACC creates welcome video for Bellefonte area

BIACC creates welcome video for Bellefonte area 3:39

BIACC creates welcome video for Bellefonte area
Park Forest Middle School hosts health fair 1:10

Park Forest Middle School hosts health fair
Crews have knocked down a house fire 0:36

Crews have knocked down a house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos